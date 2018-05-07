Your brother more honest than you: Omar Abdullah to Mufti

[India], May 7 (ANI): National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah on Monday slammed Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti over her "hollow" tweet on the violence in the state, and said that her brother Tassaduq Mufti was more honest than her in voicing opinion on the situation.

In the wake of the Pulwama encounter, Mufti had called for unity among the people and professed that "violence is no solution to the issues that plague us".

Quoting her tweet, the former chief minister said, "Your tweet has a hollow ring to it. At least your brother was more honest than you. This blood is the price Kashmiris are paying for you to remain CM & for PDP & BJP to remain "partners in crime"."

Abdullah was referring to the People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader and Culture Minister of the state, Tassaduq Mufti's earlier statement to a media house, wherein he expressed a strong objection to the BJP-PDP alliance said that both the parties "ended up being partners in a crime (for which) an entire generation of Kashmiris might have to pay with their blood." Tassaduq Mufti also said the whole party shared this view. Abdullah continued the attack against Mufti with another tweet, asking if the deceased civillians' would get justice or not. "One question though, as the state Home Minister & head of the Unified Command you have admitted these boys are "innocent civilians" so who will be charged & hanged for their cold blooded murder? Or should I be asking @HMOIndia this question?" read the tweet. Yesterday five civillians were killed during an encounter between terrorists and security forces at Badigam area of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian. Five terrorists were also killed in the encounter. (ANI)