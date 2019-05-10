You're cracking under pressure: Rahul to PM

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was cracking under pressure, continuing the war of words that has been raging on ever since PM Modi said his father Rajiv Gandhi died as "corrupt number 1".

In a tweet, the Congress chief claimed that PM's recent comments implied he was nervous about Lok Sabha results.

"Dear Mr Modi, your recent statements, interviews and videos are giving India the distinct feeling that you're cracking under pressure. You are, however, certainly right to be nervous about the results," he tweeted.

PM Modi has been attacking the Nehru-Gandhi legacy of the Congress over the last few weeks. He provoked a sharp reply from Congress's Priyanka Gandhi Vadra when he challenged the party to contest the remaining two rounds of polls in the name of Rajiv Gandhi. "A Delhi girl is openly challenging you. Contest the last two phases on notebandi, GST, women's safety and unfulfilled promises to the youth," she said on Wednesday. PM Modi on Wednesday targeted the former Prime Minister again. At a rally in Delhi, he said Rajiv Gandhi and family were sent for a vacation on board the Navy's INS Virat, contending that it had compromised national security. The former Commanding Officer of INS Viraat, the ship, denied the allegations. While Gandhi has responded to PM Modi's comments with "hugs" and "love", Priyanka Gandhi's retorts were hard-hitting as she compared him with "Duryodhan", the mythical villain in the epic Mahabharat. Today, she called PM Modi coward. "I haven't seen a more coward and weaker PM than him in my life," she was quoted by news agency.