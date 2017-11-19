Youth arrested for allegedly harassing girls with morphed pictures

[India], Nov 19 (ANI): A 20-year-old man was arrested here for allegedly harassing three girls by sending them their morphed pictures through WhatsApp.

The accused, identified as Sai Kiran Reddy, was picked up from Warangal along with the mobile phone used for committing the offence.

On November 12, one of the victims, an engineering student, reportedly received a WhatsApp message from an unknown number asking her to share her pictures, which led her to ultimately block the number.

Following this, her classmate got video calls and morphed pictures of her with abusive texts. Furthermore, the victim received text messages demanding money, along with threats of posting her morphed pictures online. The accused also allegedly sent the pictures to other classmates of hers. A case was then registered on November 13, following which the accused was arrested and booked under sections 292 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 66 E and 67 of IT Act. The perpetrator confessed that he wanted to continue harassing victims but since they stopped responding to his messages and blocked his number, he decided to take revenge by sending morphed pictures and vulgar texts. The accused has now been sent to judicial custody. (ANI)