[India], June 8 (ANI): Indian Youth Congress (IYC) activists staged a "Rail Roko" protest at Mumbai's Ghatkopar railway station in support of the farmers' protest in Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh.

They also protested the detention of party vice president Rahul Gandhi in Neemuch district on the Rajasthan-Madhya Pradesh border. Gandhi was on his way to Mandsaur to meet the families of the farmers.

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Bhupendra Singh confirmed Rahul's detention and said, "He (Rahul Gandhi) has been detained. What was the emergency to go there (Mandsaur) now? He only wants to do politics."

"Rahul is trying to create a scene and indulging in political tourism. He is trying to create photo-op politics. The enquiry that has been ordered will bring out the real truth of the Congress party and its role in perpetrating violence in Mandsaur. Rahul Gandhi should not do politics on an unfortunate tragedy," BJP spokesperson G.V.L. Narasimha Rao told media in New Delhi. Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh has been facing a tense situation with farmers protesting over their demands for flare prices for their produce and a farm loan waiver not being met. This unfortunately took an ugly turn on Tuesday when five farmers were killed and eight others were injured in police firing. Internet services in Mandsaur, Ratlam and Ujjain were also suspended following the farmers' protests, and a curfew was reportedly imposed. Chief Minister Chouhan on Tuesday announced a compensation of Rs. one crore each to the victims' families while Rs. five lakh for the injured. In a video message, Chouhan also promised a government job to each of the victims' kin. (ANI)