Youth Congress workers march to India Gate demanding JPC on Rafale deal

[India], Dec 15 (ANI): A day after the Supreme Court's verdict in the Rafale jet deal, Indian Youth Congress workers on Saturday marched to India Gate demanding the constitution of a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to probe the issue.

On Nov 14, Supreme Court dismissed batch of petitions calling for a probe into the controversial Rafale Deal, by which the Centre procured 36 fighter jets for Rs. 58,000 crore from French company Dassault Aviation.

"Perception of individuals cannot be the basis of fishing and roving inquiry by this court, especially in such matters," said a three-judge bench, while dismissing all the writ petitions which sought a Supreme Court-monitored probe by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) into the deal.

The court said it does not find any substantial material on record to show that this is a case of commercial favoritism to any party by the Government of India. The Congress party, however, continued to raise their demand for the JPC by saying that 'Supreme Court was not the forum to discuss such sensitive defence contract'. Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not initiating JPC probe in the matter and challenged him to allow the Congress party to conduct the investigation into the case in a press conference held after SC announced the verdict. (ANI)