Youth dies after his two-wheeler rams into car in Mumbai

[India], November 12 (ANI): A youth died after his two-wheeler rammed into a car near Bandra in Mumbai.

Another youth, 18, who was driving the car, was severely injured and has been admitted to the nearby hospital.

The accident took place at 9:30 pm. 17-year-old Siraj Ahmed Sheikh died on the spot, while 18-year-old Aatish Chudiwala was admitted to a hospital in Kurla.

The Bandra and Kurla Police (BKC) have registered a case of rash driving against the two youth.

The police have said that youth riding the two-wheeler jumped the BKC red light, crossed the signal at a very high speed and collided with the car coming from the other side.

The two youth did not have a license or any kind of papers with them. Further details are awaited. (ANI)