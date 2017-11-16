Youth envoys discuss global issues at Amity in Noida

[India] Nov 16 (ANI): Youth envoys from eight countries on Friday attended Amity International Model United Nations (AIMUN) Conference at Amity University Campus in Noida to discuss global issues.

The event organised by the Amity Educational Resource Centre (AERC) together with Amity International Schools will continue for three days -November 16 to 18.

More than 384 Indian students and 42 students from abroad, including Germany, Thailand, Italy, Mauritius, Netherlands, USA and Canada, attended the event.

The students, who are attending the event, will take up the roles of UN delegates in eight Councils - General Assembly, Human Rights Council, UNSC, IAEA, UNEP, UNEC, NSCI and Inter State Council. In the discussion, the students are expected to suggest solutions to global issues such as "elimination of racism and racial discrimination", "protecting and promoting right of children in armed conflict", "security situation in north Korea", "nuclear power as a transition power source", "regional implementation of Paris Agreement", "eradicating poverty in all its forms and dimensions through promoting & expanding opportunities and related challenges", "review of internal security in India". (ANI)