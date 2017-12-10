Youth found dead in Delhi, police suspect foul play

[India], Dec 10 (ANI): A youth was found hanging in Delhi's Rohini area triggering suspicion of foul play or murder.

Delhi's Rohini Police Station had received a phone call from Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar (BSA) Medical College and Hospital regarding the death of deceased, identified as Deepak (18).

The deceased had left no suicide note behind. According to reports, during the initial probe, the police did not suspect any foul play, but later it came to notice that the deceased had a fight with few boys.

"The mother of the deceased had alleged that a day prior to the incident, her son had a quarrel with three to four boys of the locality," the police said. The boys had levelled allegations of theft on the deceased and had also tried to molest his sister. The attempt of molestation was neither reported to the police nor was any PCR call made. The corpse was handed over to the family after the post-mortem. A case under sections 354 A and D/34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered Further details are awaited. (ANI)