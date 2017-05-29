Youth have great role to make India Vishwa Guru: Rajnath

[India] May 29 (ANI): Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh has called upon the youth to abide by the values in all situations of life, which will make them winner and help them achieve anything in life.

Delivering the Convocation Address at the 30th Convocation of Kurukshetra University at Kurukshetra, Haryana today, Rajnath said that convocation connotes the completion of study for a degree, but not the completion of education, which is a lifelong process.

"In the Indian context, the convocation purports qualification of an individual to serve the society through the knowledge and skills imbibed through education. World remembers the people for their values and their service to the society and not because of their wealth, might or even knowledge," he added.

Rajnath said that India aspires to be a vishwa guru and not a super-power because a nation becomes a super-power by might, dominance and even coercion and the nations come to it because of fear. "As a vishwa guru, people will join with India because they would see their well being," he added. He acknowledged the contribution of the youth in making India a vishwa guru and called upon them to draw inspiration from the rich heritage and feel proud of belonging to a great nation. Speaking on the occasion, Governor of Haryana and Chancellor of Kurukshetra University, Prof. Kaptan Singh Solanki said that education should imply using the knowledge to establish a change in life. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar congratulated the Kurukshetra University for being ranked as No. One University in Haryana and among top 100 institutions of higher education in the country in the NIRF survey. About 2,000 students were conferred with the Masters, M.Phil and Ph.D degrees at the Convocation. On this occasion, Rajnath and Khattar were conferred with Doctor of Science (Honoris Causa) in Science and Doctor of Literature (Honoris Causa) in Social Science degrees for their contribution to the knowledge domain and their service to the society. (ANI)