Youth in India becoming job creator: PM Modi

[India], June 6 (ANI): In a unique and first of its kind interaction, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke with young entrepreneurs who have made a mark in start-ups and innovation. He said that the youth in the country have transformed from job seekers to job creators.

The Prime Minister spoke of the three C's - capital, courage, and connecting with people - which is required to excel in start-ups.

"India is a youthful nation. Today's youngsters are becoming job creators. We are committed to the harnessing of the demographic dividend," said Prime Minister Modi, while talking to the youngsters from the world of start-up and innovation via NaMo app.

"Adequate capital, courage and connecting with people are required for excelling in the start-up sector. There was a time when start-ups meant only digital and tech innovation. Things are changing now. We are seeing start-up entrepreneurs in different fields," he added. Commenting on the widening range of start-ups coming up in different areas, the Prime Minister said, "Start-ups are no longer only in big cities. Smaller towns and villages are emerging as vibrant start-up centres. India has distinguished itself in the global start-up eco-system." PM Modi stated that the central government has started 'Fund of Funds' to make sure that youngsters don't face financial issues for their start-ups. "We in the government understand that youngsters may face a shortage of funds for their start-ups. That is why a 'fund of funds' has been started by the government to facilitate more youngsters to innovate and ideate," the Prime Minister said. "We have created a team of facilitators who are providing essential legal help to start-up entrepreneurs," he added. The Prime Minister also urged youngsters to look forward to transforming the agriculture sector. "We have started an Agriculture Grand Challenge. We invite more youngsters to ideate on how to transform our agriculture sector," he said. Besides interacting with the young innovators from Chhattisgarh, Assam, and Punjab, the Prime Minister also talked to the school children from Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi. The children raised the issue of water conservation and said that they want to work to conserve water and that Atal Tinkering Labs are helping them greatly. Furthermore, the Prime Minister also urged people to write success stories of the pioneering innovators who are distinguishing themselves on social media with #InnovateIndia. "This will inspire several others to focus on research and innovation," he said. The Prime Minister concluded his interaction saying, "Our start-ups are growth engines. Today's big companies were start-ups at some point. I urge the people of India to keep innovating. If we do not innovate, we will stagnate." (ANI)