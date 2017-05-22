Youth killed by CM's son: SC issues notice to Centre, Manipur Govt.

[India], May. 22 (AN): The Supreme Court on Monday issued notices to the Centre and the Manipur Government, upon the plea filed by the parents of a youth killed by Ajay Meetai, son of Chief Minister Biren Singh in a 2011 road rage case.

The mother of the deceased, Irom Chitra Devi, moved the apex court seeking protection in the case.

The victim, Irom Roger, was allegedly shot dead when he did not allow Meetai's SUV to take over.

A division bench of the Apex Court, headed by Justice L. Nageswar Rao and also comprising Justice Navin Sinha issued notices to the Centre and Manipur government. (ANI)