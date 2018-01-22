Youth protesting Padmaavat release descends tower

[India], Jan 22 (ANI): The youth, who climbed a 350-feet tall mobile tower with a bottle of petrol protesting the release of Padmaavat, on Monday got down from the tower after the local administration assured that no case will be registered against him.

Upendra Singh Rathore climbed the tower saying he will descend only when the movie is banned across the country.

"One of our friends has climbed the BSNL tower in protest against the release of the movie Padmaavat. He wants a complete ban on the release of the movie across the nation," said a Karni Sena worker.

Last week, the Supreme Court set aside notifications passed by the governments of Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Gujarat to ban the release of Padmaavat. The movie will be released on January 25 in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil. (ANI)