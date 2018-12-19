YS Chowdary's interim protection extended, matter posted for Jan 16

[India], Dec 19 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Wednesday extended interim protection granted to Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader YS Chowdary who has been accused of money laundering and financial irregularities.

The court posted the matter for further hearing on January 16.

Chowdary had recently approached the Delhi High Court seeking quashing of allegations against him. During today's hearing, the counsel representing the TDP leader told the court that he was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for a total of six hours without permitting a lunch break.

However, the ED countered Chowdary's claim saying that the leader was offered lunch and refreshments but he refused it. ED also told the court that Chowdary is not required for questioning at the moment. The ED had issued summons to Chowdary on November 24 and 27 after the investigative agency raided his residential premises. During the raids, the ED seized six high-end cars (Ferrari, Range Rover, Benz), which are allegedly registered in the name of dummy companies. These vehicles were seized under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA), the ED had said in a statement. Refuting all charges against him, Chowdary had stated that all the companies established by him were "law-abiding and fully complied with all regulations." Chowdary accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of political vendetta, saying: "This is a case of political vendetta because the (TDP) alliance was called off (with BJP). I have been the former minister of the present government". (ANI)