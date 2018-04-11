YSR Congress leaders end indefinite fast after MPs fall ill

[India], Apr. 11 (ANI): The indefinite hunger strike, which was launched by the YSR Congress Party MPs to press the demand of special category status for Andhra Pradesh, was called off on Wednesday after two more leaders fell ill in New Delhi.

The MPs - Midhun Reddy and Y S Avinash Reddy - were admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in the national capital after their condition deteriorated due to continuous fasting.

"MPs Midhun Reddy and Avinash Reddy were forcefully taken to hospital after their condition deteriorated due to continuous fasting. The hunger strike is over now," MP V Vijayasai Reddy told ANI.

"Agitation that we have been doing for last four years to continue till the time special status is implemented," he added. According to media reports, YSRCP workers protested and tried to stop the ambulance in which the duo was being taken. Y. V. Subba Reddy, Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy and Varaprasad Rao Velagapalli were also admitted to the same hospital. Earlier on April 9, YSRCP Chief Jaganmohan Reddy took to Twitter and said, "Our MPs are on hunger strike for the 4th day now. MRR, VP and YVSR have already been hospitalised. @narendramodi ji, the lives of these MPs and the future of the people of AP are at stake. Requesting you to please fulfill the promise you made to us on SpecialCategoryStatus." (ANI)