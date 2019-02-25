YSRCP complains to electoral officials after MLA’s arrest

[India], Feb 25 (ANI): YSRCP on Monday complained to electoral officials alleging that an MLA from their party was arrested without reason.

They claimed that Satyavedu MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy was held late on Sunday night without citing any reason.

The party alleged that some people were conducting a survey in Palaka town in Chandragiri assembly constituency here. Some locals prevented them and took away gadgets of the officials.

Thereafter, police arrested the locals. However, the arrested MLA had an altercation with the police as he claimed that they have no right to keep the locals at the police station.

MLA Reddy was taken to Satyavedu police station on Sunday, after which he started protesting alleging that the police was harassing him without telling him the reason for the arrest. (ANI)