YSRCP election manifesto committee holds first meeting.

[India], Feb 26 (ANI): YSRCP election manifesto committee held its first meeting on Tuesday.

Party’s senior leader Ummareddy Venkateswarlu informed the media that party president YS Jaganmohan Reddy has been conducting Praja Sankalpa Yatra across the state since 2017. Now those promises are being incorporated in the election manifesto.

He also claimed that the manifesto will be designed keeping in mind the aspirations of the people. On March 3 opinions of representatives of all unions associated with the party will be taken. Manifesto committee cell will be set up in the party office.

The general public, employee unions and all other associations from different walks of life can send their suggestions, said the YSRCP leader. (ANI)