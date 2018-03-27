YSRCP hand in glove with BJP: TDP

[India], Mar 27 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP CM Ramesh on Tuesday accused the rival YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) of being hand in glove with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), after its members refused to attend the all-party meeting called by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

"YSRCP says they'll not attend it. They don't have clarity and credibility, they are hand in glove with the BJP," Ramesh told ANI.

He further said the YSRCP must have spoken to the Centre to reject the resignation of its MPs, "They say five of their MPs will resign. Let us see, they must have spoken to the government that they don't accept the resignation."

The Andhra ruling party has called a meeting today over the non-issuance of 'Special Category Status' to Andhra Pradesh, by the BJP-led Central government. (ANI)