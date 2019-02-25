YSRCP launches campaign song

[India], Feb 25 (ANI): In its last leg of the campaign for the upcoming General Elections 2019, YSR Congress Party here on Monday released their campaign song, Ravali Jagan, Kavali Jagan (Jagan should come, we want Jagan).

The title is also the official slogan of the campaign.

Launched in the presence of senior party leaders at the party central office near Lotus Pond in Hyderabad, the party aims to take the song to each and every person in the state.

Created by Indian Political Action Committee (I-PEC) after the inputs from thousands of people across Andhra Pradesh, the song captures the mood of the people of the state, and channels the outcry of various sections of the society.

YSRCP plans to take the song to the grassroots through a free download link, and efforts such as the musical marches on bikes. The song was launched in the presence of the top party leaders, including Mr Vijay Sai Reddy, Mr Botsa Satyanarayana, Mr Aanam Ramanarayan Reddy, Mr Sagidurga Prasad Raju, etc. Speaking to media, the party leaders Mr Vijay Sai Reddy and . Botsa Satyanarayana said, "This song has been released as a part of the campaign, it talks about how people are fed up with Chandrababu Naidu and his government and why people want Jagan. We will be talking this song and the slogan -- Ravali Jagan Kavali Jagan -- to the grassroots and ensure that everyone hears it." The full song and the ringtone is available for download at http://jaganannaforcm.com/song/ (ANI)