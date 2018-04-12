YSRCP leaders hold rail roko agitations, arrested

[India], Apr. 12 (ANI): Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders and activists observing rail roko agitations here over the demand to accord Special Category Status (SCS) to Andhra Pradesh were arrested on Wednesday.

The Rail roko campaign was launched by the party leader in the state to intensify the struggle of MPs on indefinite hunger strike for SCS for Andhra Pradesh.

The protest was being observed in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Samarlakota, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Bhimavaram, Vijayawada, Guntur, Tenali and other places.

Arrested YSRCP leaders include MLAs Kakani Govardhan Reddy, Anil Kumar Yadav, Ramireddy Prathap Reddy, Vijayawada Working President Malladi Vishnu and Vijayawada West Assembly Coordinator Vellampalli Srinivas and others. Apart from this, student activists of YSRCP from Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati also staged a half-naked protest demanding SCS in front of the main gate of SV University. (ANI)