YSRCP MPs threaten to resign if AP is denied 'special status'

[India] February 13 (ANI): YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday said if the Centre does not grant 'Special Category Status' to Andhra Pradesh, the members of parliament from the party will resign in protest.

"If we are not given special status by April 5, our MPs will resign by April 6," Reddy announced during his padyatra in Nellore while addressing a public gathering.

YSRCP is of the opinion that the special status is the right of every citizen of Andhra Pradesh.

Reddy added that the party leaders along with the public will siege collectorates in each district across the state and a will stage 'dharna' in Parliament demanding the Special Category Status. The campaign will siege collectorates in all 13 districts of Andhra Pradesh on March 1 and will also hold a protest in Chief Minister's Office in Vijayawada. (ANI)