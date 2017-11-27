YSRCP Paderu MLA Giddi Eswari joins TDP

[India], Nov 27 (ANI): In a major setback for the YSR Congress Party, one of their Members of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Giddi Eswari on Monday joined the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

Giddi Eswari, who is a MLA from the Paderu constituency, joined the TDP in presence of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in Amaravati.

Along with the MLA, sarpanchs and other Mandal leaders also joined TDP.

Eswari was reportedly unhappy with YSRCP leader Jagan Mohan Reddy proposing Kambha Ravibabu for the Paderu MLA seat.

Last month, Kurnool MP Butta Renuka joined TDP. Jagan, who leads the YSRCP, is also the leader of Opposition in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly. He recently roped in political strategist Prashant Kishore drawing a lot of flak from the party leaders and cadre. (ANI)