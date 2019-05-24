YSRCP routs TDP in Andhra, Jaganmohan to take oath as CM

[India], May 24 (ANI): Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) headed towards a thumping victory in Andhra Pradesh state elections and won 93 seats with leading on 57 seats in the assembly polls.

Incumbent Telugu Desam has won 16 seats and is leading on 8 seats. Janasena Party is leading on 1 seat in the state.

Earlier in the day, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu accepted his defeat in the Lok Sabha elections and said the people's mandate should be respected.

"First of all, in a democracy, after the counting takes place, we should respect the mandate. We will hold a review after the final results are out," Naidu told reporters here. He also congratulated YSR Congress chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy for securing a clean mandate in both Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP chief N Chandrababu submitted his resignation to the state Governor ESL Narasimhan on Thursday. On the other hand, YSR Congress chief, Jaganmohan Reddy will take oath as the state's chief minister on May 30 in Vijayawada. On the same day, elected MLAs of the YSR Congress will meet and elect Reddy as their leader, according to party sources. (ANI)