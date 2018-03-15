YSRCP seeks Congress, CPI(M) support for no-trust motion

[Andhra Pradesh] [India], Mar. 15 (ANI): Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) on Thursday sought different political parties' support for the no-confidence motion to be moved by the party in the Parliament against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government.

The leader of the Opposition in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly and YSRCP chief Jaganmohan Reddy in a letter to Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge and CPI-M's Sitaram Yechury sought support for the motion on Friday.

Reddy said: "If even after this no-confidence motion, the central government is reluctant in granting Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh, all our party MPs will tender resignation to their seats on April 6."

Since the announcement of the Union Budget on February 1, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the YSRCP have been demonstrating in the Parliament for more allocations and fulfilment of promises in the Reorganisation Act. The Opposition party in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly is demanding Special Category Status, claiming it is the only solution to all problems. (ANI)