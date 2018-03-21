YSRCP urges members to stand with no confidence motion

[India], Mar. 20 (ANI): The Yuvajana Shramika Rythu (YSR) Congress Party on Tuesday issued a notice to its party members, urging them all to be present for and support the passing of the No Confidence motion, likely to be passed on March 21.

"YSR Congress has issued a notice that House expresses No Confidence in the council of Ministers. The Motion is likely to come before the House on 21 March 2018 (Wednesday). All members of YSR Congress party should be present and stand up to fulfil of 50 members as required for the no confidance motion and vote in favour of the motion on 21 March 2018 (Wednesday) at the time of the motion of no confidence is taken up in the house," read the notice.

Earlier, the Union minister of Parliamentary Affairs Ananth Kumar said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is "ready to face the no-confidence motion" to be moved by the YSR Congress. The Parliament secretariat received three notices on no-confidence motion against the Centre for its refusal to grant special category status to Andhra Pradesh. Two were received from Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and one from YSR Congress Party. (ANI)