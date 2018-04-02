YSRCP urges PM, Prez to refer ST/SC Act for SC review

[India], Apr 2 (ANI): The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) on Monday stated that Supreme Court's ruling on the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Protection Act will dilute the spirit of the Act as it might hamper the investigation.

In the letters addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind, party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy mentioned that the apex court's decision to lay down stringent "safeguards" for the arrest of the accused might undermine the court's own formidable record.

"Sir, we strongly believe that this judgement of the Hon'ble Supreme Court may dilute the very spirit of the Act. This restraint on the arrest of the accused may help the powerful accused rather than the vulnerable victim and may also hamper the investigation. The apex court's decision to lay down stringent "safeguards" for the arrest of the accused under the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, may undermine the court's own formidable record as a custodian of the rights of the most underprivileged," read the letters. In the letters, Reddy further requested the duo to refer the matter to Supreme Court for review. "Though our Constitution aims to establish a "casteless society", the Government must provide the level playing field for the oppressed sections until such objective is realised. Hence, It is respectfully submitted that we cannot afford any dilution to this important SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. I therefore request you to kindly refer the matter to Hon'ble Supreme Court for review," the letters add. Meanwhile, amidst the ongoing protests and strikes across the country, the Centre has filed a review petition in the Supreme Court against its order, which allegedly diluted the provisions for arrest under the SC/ST Act. (ANI)