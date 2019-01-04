YSRCP welcomes NIA probe in YS Reddy attack

[India] Jan 4 (ANI): Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) on Friday welcomed the Andhra Pradesh High Court's decision of entrusting National Investigation Agency (NIA) with the responsibility of probing knife attack on YSRCP president YS Jaganmohan Reddy.

Speaking to ANI, former Member of Parliament (MP), Mithun Reddy said, "The YSR Congress Party welcomes the decision of NIA taking over the probe into the attack on YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The state government is a suspect in this murder attempt. NIA being a third-party investigator, we hope all the actual facts will come out to the public."

He further questioned the Andhra Pradesh state DGP's statement made on the day of the attack and said, "How can the DGP comment within half an hour of the attack on Reddy and claim that there is no conspiracy in the attack. How can he comment before the completion of the investigation process". 'Now the YSRCP expects the fair investigation will be down by the NIA', added Reddy. Reddy, who is the leader of opposition in the Andhra Pradesh legislative assembly, was attacked with a knife in October 2018 by an airport canteen worker. The assailant, who was later identified as Srinivas, came close to the YSR Congress chief on the pretext of taking a selfie and then attacked him. A day after YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was attacked at Visakhapatnam airport, his YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has moved the Hyderabad High Court, seeking a central agency inquiry into the attack. Senior party leader Subba Reddy filed a writ petition in the court and alleged the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) of being behind the assault. (ANI)