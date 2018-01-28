Zainab begum's daughter thanks Swaraj for rescuing her from Saudi Arabia

[India], Jan. 28 (ANI): A day after Zainab Begum, who was allegedly sexually harassed by her employers in Saudi Arabia, returned to India, the victim's daughter thanked Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj on Saturday for rescuing her.

Zainab, who left for Saudi Arabia nine months ago for a job, was allegedly sexually harassed by her employers and beaten up by a rod on many occasions.

"My mother's employers have tortured her a lot. They had misbehaved with her and beaten her up too. But, she is finally back home. I would like to thank Sushma Swaraj, Indian embassy for rescuing my mom," Zainab's daughter Rubeena Begum told ANI.

Speaking about the torturous times Zainab Begum said that her employers made her work all day and refused to pay her salary. "I had given up on my salary when they started misbehaving and torturing me. They threatened me as well. I became suicidal and one day I drank poison, but my employer did not take me to the hospital," Begum recalled. She further said it was later that her children informed her that they have filed a case against the employers. "I was soon contacted by the India Embassy and finally reached home yesterday," said Zainab. Zainab returned to India on January 26 after landing in Mumbai. From there, she took a bus to Telangana. (ANI)