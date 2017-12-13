Zaira Wasim incident: Vistara submits final report to DGCA

New Delhi: Vistara on Wednesday submitted its final probe report to aviation regulator DGCA on the incident of a man allegedly molesting actor Zaira Wasim on board a Delhi-Mumbai flight this week, an airline source said on Wednesday.

Following the incident on December 9, one Vikas Sachdev was arrested for allegedly molesting the actor.

The source said the airline has submitted its final investigation report into the incident to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

According to the source, the detailed probe report was prepared after talking to all the people concerned in the incident, including Wasim, crew and ground handling staff. Earlier, the airline had submitted an initial report to the DGCA. Earlier, the airline had submitted an initial report to the DGCA. The source also said that no action has been taken against any staffer as no one has been found guilty of any violation. The source also said that no action has been taken against any staffer as no one has been found guilty of any violation. When contacted, Vistara spokesperson was not available for comment. When contacted, Vistara spokesperson was not available for comment. "We are deeply concerned and regret the unfortunate experience Zaira Wasim had onboard our flight last night. We continue to give this case our highest attention and are extending our full support to all relevant authorities for the investigations underway," the airline had said in a statement on December 10. "We are deeply concerned and regret the unfortunate experience Zaira Wasim had onboard our flight last night. We continue to give this case our highest attention and are extending our full support to all relevant authorities for the investigations underway," the airline had said in a statement on December 10. The "Dangal" actor, who had narrated her ordeal on the Vistara flight from Delhi to Mumbai on Instagram, had said that a passenger sitting behind her put his feet on her armrest. The "Dangal" actor, who had narrated her ordeal on the Vistara flight from Delhi to Mumbai on Instagram, had said that a passenger sitting behind her put his feet on her armrest. In the video, which Wasim recorded immediately after deboarding the flight, the 17-year-old actor broke down several times. In the video, which Wasim recorded immediately after deboarding the flight, the 17-year-old actor broke down several times.