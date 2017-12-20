Zaira Wasim molestation: Accused granted bail by Mumbai court

[India], Dec 20 (ANI): The accused in actor Zaira Wasim molestation case was granted bail by a Mumbai court on Wednesday.

Vikas Sachdeva, accused of molesting Dangal star on Delhi-Mumbai Vistara flight on December 10, was granted bail on surety of Rs. 25,000.

The defendant had filed a bail plea after the court, in a December 13 hearing, had sent him to police custody till December 22.

The incident came to light when Zaira shared the ordeal in an Instagram story.

Reportedly, the man was caressing her neck while she was asleep. She tried to record what the man was doing, but failed due to dim lights.

Right after deboarding the flight, she took to Instagram to narrate her experience in a live video. In the video, she can be seen fighting her tears and saying, "This is not done, I am disturbed. Is this how you're going to take care of girls?" (ANI)