Zaira Wasim molestation: Accused sent to judicial custody

[India], Dec 13 (ANI): The person accused of molesting actress Zaira Wasim on-board a Delhi-Mumbai Vistara flight, has been sent to judicial custody till December 22.

Meanwhile, the defendant filed a bail plea, which will be heard on December 15.

Mumbai's Dindoshi sessions court passed the order, after Mumbai police produced the accused in court and sought to extend the police custody for further investigation.

In a December 11 hearing, the court had sent the accused to police custody till December 13.

Meanwhile, the Defence lawyer opposed the remand application of Mumbai Police on grounds that the arrest in this case came under illegal detention, contending that a notice under Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) 41 was not served to the accused. The Defence also produced a CCTV grab of his society to support his claim that the arrest was made at 1:10 p.m. even as it was shown in the records at 9:30 p.m. The complaint was taken by Police around 10 hours after the incident, he further claimed, adding that the complainant had refused to lodge any complaint at the airport terminal. The accused was arrested on Sunday by Mumbai's Sahar Police for allegedly molesting 17-year-old Zaira Wasim, on-board Air Vistara. The incident came to light when Zaira shared the ordeal she had to go through in an Instagram story. (ANI)