Zaira Wasim molestation: Mumbai Police arrests accused

[India], Dec 10 (ANI): The passenger, who allegedly molested actress Zaira Wasim on a flight, has been arrested by Mumbai's Sahar Police.

17-year-old Zaira was allegedly molested by a middle-aged man on a Delhi-to-Mumbai Air Vistara flight. The incident came to light when she shared the ordeal she had to go through in an Instagram story last night.

Hours after the actress made the allegation, the airline apologised and said that they have zero tolerance for such behaviour.

The airline authorities also ordered an investigation into the matter and said they were talking to its crew and reaching out to fellow passengers to "understand the incident at greater length."

Further, an FIR was filed against unknown person in this connection. Taking cognisance of the matter, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha said that the accused passenger will be put on the no-fly list if the allegations are found to be true. (ANI)