Zaira yelled only during descent: Vistara sources on alleged harassment

[India], Dec 10 (ANI): Zaira Wasim started yelling at the passenger, accused of harassing her mid-flight, only during the descent of the flight, top sources from Air Vistara have claimed.

Zaira had last night taken to Instagram to post a story wherein she alleged a middle-aged man tried to molest her when she was en route Mumbai from Delhi by an Air Vistara flight.

To this end, sources from Air Vistara on Sunday claimed that when the national award-winning actress yelled at the accused passenger, the cabin crew couldn't move because it's mandatory to have no movement during the final phase of the flight as seat belts are on.

"Zaira had not brought this to the notice of the crew till the flight commenced the descent," the sources added. When after the landing, the crew enquired about the incident and asked Zaira and her mother if they wanted to file a complaint, they denied. The sources added that the airline were yet to contact the passenger. The cabin crew have now been called for interrogation. The incident came to light when the 17-year-old actress shared the ordeal she had to go through in an Instagram video. In the video, she could be seen fighting her tears and saying, "This is not done, I am disturbed. Is this how you're going to take care of girls?" Zaira said she had called out to the cabin crew for help but it was of no use. However, later when an ANI reporter questioned the airline about the incident, they said, "We have seen the reports regarding @ZairaWasimmm experience with another customer on board last night. We are carrying out detailed investigation and will support Zaira in every way required. We have zero tolerance for such behaviour." (ANI)