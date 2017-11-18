Zakura attack: J-K authorities impose precautionary restrictions

[India] November 18 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir authorities have imposed restrictions at eight police station areas in Srinagar as a precautionary law and order measure after the killing of a terrorist in Zakura.

The police stations under which restrictions are imposed include Pairmpora, Rainawar, Safa Kadal, Nowhatta, Khanyar and MR Gunj with partial restrictions in areas under Maisuma and Kralkhud police stations.

The state government has also ordered the closure of schools and colleges on Saturday as a precautionary measure to prevent any protests in the city.

Earlier on Friday, a police officer and a militant of Al-Qaeda affiliated group were killed and a militant was arrested during an encounter in the outskirts of Srinagar. The sub-inspector, identified as Imran Tak, was hospitalised where he succumbed to injuries. (ANI)