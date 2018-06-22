Zameer Ahmed Khan, Karnataka, Fortuner, Innova

[Karnataka], June 22 (ANI): Karnataka minister Zameer Ahmed Khan on Friday blamed the media for exaggerating his demand for a Toyota Fortuner SUV for official use.

"Media has made it a huge issue. I simply made a request for an SUV, and not for any particular brand. Am I asking for Lexus or BMW? I am used to travelling in an SUV. One has to tour the entire district. I am asking for a car under the government provision," he told media here.

The Minister received flak from the Opposition for allegedly demanding a 'Fortuner' for official use, stating that an Innova was "low level"

As per media reports, Khan had argued that he was used to travelling in bigger cars and therefore demanded a Toyota Fortuner to travel in. Meanwhile, the three-time lawmaker from central Bengaluru's Chamrajpet reiterated that he would discuss renaming Haj House to Tipu Sultan Haj Ghar with Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara, and BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa. "Even during Siddaramaiah's government, there was a demand from public and Ulemas to rename Haj House as Tipu Sultan Haj Ghar. I will discuss this with the chief minister, Deputy CM and will also ask B. S. Yeddyurappa," he said.(ANI)