Zero in work, hero in protesting: Naqvi takes jibe at AAP

New Delhi: Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Monday stated that the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party had no intention of working and that they only wanted to stage protests.

Naqvi also went on to say that the party was destroying the trust of the people of Delhi. "Karne mein zero, dharne mein hero, Karna kuch nahi dharna sab kuch (Zero in work, hero in protesting, don't want to do anything and protest everything). This is their mindset, it is destroying the trust people of Delhi," Naqvi told ANI.

Kejriwal and some of his cabinet ministers are on sit-in strike at Raj Niwas, the official residence of the Lieutenant Governor (LG) Anil Baijal, since June 11. Kejriwal had claimed that the IAS officers working for Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi were "only working on important files" and "not responding to Ministers' calls and messages, and not attending meetings".