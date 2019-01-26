Zero plus zero equals zero: Yogi on Priyanka

[India], Jan 25 (ANI): "Zero plus zero equals zero," said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday while commenting on Priyanka Gandhi's entry into politics.

Priyanka was made a general secretary of the Congress and in-charge of the party affairs for the eastern Uttar Pradesh for the Lok Sabha elections, which are due to be held by May.

He said Priyanka's entry into active politics will make no difference for the BJP.

The Chief Minister said, "Zero plus Zero is Zero. It is not the first time Priyanka Gandhi will be a part of politics. In 2014 she actively participated in campaigning and also in 2017. Both times Congress tasted defeat." (ANI)