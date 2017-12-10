'Zero tolerance' for such behaviour: Vistara on Zaira Wasim alleged harassment

[India], Dec 10 (ANI): Hours after actress Zaira Wasim was allegedly harassed by a middle-aged man on a Delhi to Mumbai Vistara flight, the airline replied saying they were carrying out a detailed investigation and had "zero tolerance" for such behaviour.

An ANI reporter when questioned the airline about the incident that left the national award-winning actress teary-eyed, they said, "We have seen the reports regarding @ZairaWasimmm experience with another customer on board last night. We are carrying out detailed investigation and will support Zaira in every way required. We have zero tolerance for such behaviour."

The incident came to light when the 17-year-old actress shared the ordeal she had to go through en route Mumbai in the flight in an Instagram story. Reportedly, the man was caressing her neck while she was asleep. She tried to record what the man was doing, but failed due to dim lights. She, however, managed to get a screenshot of the man's activities on the flight to some extent. Zaira also called out to the cabin crew for help but it was of no use. In the live video, she also expressed her displeasure with crew members of the flight. Right after deboarding the flight, she took to Instagram to narrate her experience in a live video. In the video, she can be seen fighting her tears and saying, "This is not done, I am disturbed. Is this how you're going to take care of girls?" Zaira ended her video by saying, "Who is going to help us Girls? If we don't help ourselves, nobody will come ahead." (ANI)