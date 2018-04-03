Zimbabwean woman nabbed with narcotics worth Rs. 15 crores

[India] Apr 3(ANI): The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Tuesday apprehended a Zimbabwe national identified as Betty Rame at the Indira Gandhi International Airport for carrying three kilograms of Methamphetamine worth approximately Rs 15 crore.

On Monday, an input was provided to the CISF by the Narcotics Control Bureau about a foreign lady carrying drugs. At about 8:30 p.m., surveillance and intelligence staff of the CISF intercepted the lady near departure gate No.3.

She was thoroughly checked and her baggage was passed through the X-BIS machine where an empty bag showed a suspicious image. On physical checking, that empty bag appeared to be unusually heavy.

The CISF staff cut open the false cover and a packet weighing about three kilograms was recovered. It contained Methamphetamine (commonly known as party drug or ice). The accused woman was then handed over to the Narcotics Control Bureau for further questioning. (ANI)