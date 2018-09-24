Zonal Councils' aim is to boost coordination among states: Rajnath

[India], Sept 24 (ANI): Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said that it is the objective of all Zonal Councils to boost coordination between different states in India.

"It is the objective of the Zonal Councils to boost coordination between different states. It helps in resolving numerous problems which at times is impossible for one single state to resolve," Singh said at the Central Zonal Council meeting at Yojna Bhawan here.

"In last four years, out of the total 680 issues discussed during zonal meets, we have resolved 428 issues. Whether it is infrastructure, health or education, security or other social-economic issues we have been discussing all matters in these meetings," Singh added.

Singh was speaking at the 21st Central Zonal Council meeting. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also present in the meeting. (ANI)