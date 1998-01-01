Introduction

What would you reach out for when you want the latest, be it in the world of politics, movies, finance or anything else that interests you?A newspaper, the TV or your favourite portal...

Or just your desktop. Minus the hassle of logging on to the Internet.

If the last option sounds interesting, then RSS is just the right tool for you.



What is RSS? And how does it work?

RSS (Really Simple Syndication) is the easiest way to aggregate and distribute Web content like news from your favourite website/s. RSS/XML feeds can update headlines on your computer software as they change through sections. This is possible because an RSS reader will aggregate content from your favourite preset channels and post the same in XML format on your desktop.



What is a RSS reader and where do I get them?

To begin getting an RSS feed, you will need a feed a ggregator, also called an RSS reader installed on your machine



Got the picture. But what's XML?

Extensible markup language', or XML as it is popularly known, splits information (be it content or images) using markers like 'headlines', 'introductions', 'footnotes', or just about anything else, making it easier for computers to locate and collate specific information.