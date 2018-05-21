12 repeat mistakes that haunted Kohli's RCB

They've always had a solid squad on paper but Royal Challengers Bangalore have never won the IPL. In some of the seasons, they have excelled during the group stages only to falter at the business end. So what is it that stops this team from getting its hands on the big prize?

Too many openers

Quinton de Kock, AB de Villiers, Brendon McCullum, Sarfaraz Khan, Virat Kohli and Parthiv Patel have all tried opening for RCB but the team is yet to zero in on a strong opening combination.

Too dependent on Kohli and ABD

Kohli and de Villiers are proven match winners but RCB have no supporting cast. These two have to fire for RCB to win. It's evident from the fact that they're the only 2 RCB batsmen in the top 20 run-getters this season.

Gayle never delivered till the end

While he still played for them, Chris Gayle was never consistent throughout a season to take them to the title. In 2009, 2010 and 2016 seasons, he was on fire in the group stages only to go missing in the playoffs.

But not retaining Gayle was a mistake

Despite his inconsistency, he should've been retained in the auctions. He might have injury and fitness concerns in the last couple of years but he is still the most destructive T20 batsman in the world. And he managed 368 runs this season for a KXIP side that eventually finished 7th.

Sarfaraz Khan has disappointed

RCB chose to retain the 20-year-old instead of Gayle but after just 51 runs from 6 innings, you can safely say that he's a gamble that didn't pay off at all.

Bad buys in the January auctions

RCB have never been smart buyers. In the very first season, they signed Rahul Dravid, Anil Kumble, Jacques Kallis and Wasim Jaffer, which is more like a Test team. This season has been no different with their very first buy, McCullum, managing just 127 runs in 6 innings.

Kohli always plays second fiddle

For India, Kohli is an out-and-out match winner. But at RCB, despite being the skipper, he plays second fiddle, earlier to Chris Gayle, now to de Villiers. He settles for singles and lets them do the big hitting despite being one of the best chasers in world cricket.

Weak middle order

Washington Sundar, Colin de Grandhomme and Corey Anderson are supposed to chip in as all-rounders but have not been successful either with bat or ball.

Not a strong bowling outfit

Their bowlers don't take enough wickets and fail to limit opponents from scoring big. Umesh Yadav (2nd) is the only RCB bowler among the top 15 wicket takers this season.

Poor fielding

Among the top 20 players who have taken the most outfield catches this season, Kohli (11th) and de Villiers (16th) are again the only 2 RCB players. Apart from not taking catches, the RCB fielders leak unnecessary runs too.

Bad luck with injuries

Last season it was Mitchell Starc, this time around it's Pat Cummins. Injuries to key players who could've made a difference always affect their season.

Chokers

In 5 of the seasons, RCB have made it to the playoffs. They have reached the IPL final thrice but ended up losing all 3. They also lost to Mumbai Indians in the 2011 CLT20 final. Just like ABD's national side South Africa, RCB are another talented team that struggles to shed the 'chokers' tag.

