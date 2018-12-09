1st Test: Australia lose Finch before tea

Adelaide: Australia posted 28/1 in their second innings at tea on the fourth day of the first cricket Test against India here on Sunday.

Marcus Harris was batting on 14 at the break.

His fellow opener Aaron Finch was dismissed on 11 by Ravichandran Ashwin just before tea.

Earlier, India were dismissed for 307 runs in their second it, which gave them a formidable lead of 322.

Nathan Lyon was the pick of the Australian bowlers with figures of 6/122.

Cheteshwar Pujara was the top scorer for in with 71 while Ajinkya Rahane got 70.

Brief scores: India: 250 and 307 (Ajinkya Rahane 70, Cheteshwar Pujara 71; Nathan Lyon 6/122) vs Australia 235 and 28/1 (Marcus Harris 14 batting).