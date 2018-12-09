1st Test: India post 307 in second innings

Adelaide: Off-spinner Nathan Lyon claimed a six-wicket haul as India posted 307 runs in their second innings on the fourth day of the opening cricket Test against Australia here on Sunday.

India is now in a strong position as they have a lead of 322 runs.

Lyon was the pick of the Australian bowlers with figures of 6/122.

Cheteshwar Pujara was the top scorer for in with 71 while Ajinkya Rahane got 70.

Brief scores:

India: 250 and 307 (Ajinkya Rahane 70, Cheteshwar Pujara 71; Nathan Lyon 6/122) vs Australia (first innings): 235.



