1st Test: India take upper hand on fourth day (Lunch Report)

Adelaide: India batted steadily in their second innings to take the upper hand at lunch on the fourth day of the first cricket Test against Australia here on Sunday.

The Indians posted 260/5 at the break to take a lead of 275 runs.

At lunch, the in-form Ajinkya Rahane was batting on 57 while Rishabh Pant was on 10 at the other end.

The Indians were given a strong start to the day by an 87-run partnership by Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara.

Resuming at the overnight score of 151/3, Pujara and Rahane frustrated the Australian bowlers with their patience and almost flawless technique.

The Australian bowlers seemed to be somewhat tired and their fast ones were struggling for pace. The line and length were also all over the place on several occasions which added quite a few extra runs to the Indian total. The visitors suffered a setback a short while before lunch when Pujara and Rohit Sharma were dismissed by off-spinner Nathan Lyon in quick succession. Pujara, who faced 204 balls for his 71 runs, eventually conceded a soft dismissal when he tried to fend off a Lyon delivery with his pad. But the ball nicked his gloves after hitting the pad before offering an easy catch to Aaron Finch at forwad short leg. Rohit lasted for only six balls and scored only one run before falling prey to an excellent catch by Peter Handscomb at silly point. Rahane however, continued to bat on steadily and brought up his half-century in style with a boundary off pacer Josh Hazlewood. Panth showed a tendency to take extra risks, but did enough to ensure that the visitors went into the break without losing another wicket. Brief scores: India: 250 & 260/5 (Ajinkya Rahane 57 batting, Cheteshwar Pujara 71)

