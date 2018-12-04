2018 Hockey WC: Australia outclass England 3-0 in Pool B tie

Bhubaneswar: Australia outclassed England 3-0 in a complete one-sided Pool B affair of the ongoing 2018 Hockey World Cup at the Kalinga stadium on Tuesday.

With this win, Australia topped their group chart with two wins from as many games and six points in their kitty, while England are at the second spot after suffering a loss and playing a draw.

The contest remained goalless for the first three quarters before Jake Whetton found the back of the net in the 47th minute to put Australia ahead.

Three minutes later, Blake Govers' goal extended Australia's lead to 2-0, while Corey Weyer also scored in the 56th minute to make the scoreline read 3-0.



