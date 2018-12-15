2nd Test: Australia dominate opening session of second day (Lunch Report)

Perth: India was 6/1 in their first innings at lunch on the second day of the second cricket Test here on Saturday.

Lokesh Rahul was on 1 at the break.

The visitors now trail the Australian first innings total of 326 by 320 runs.

The Indians lost opener Murali Vijay right at the stroke of lunch as a delivery from fast bowler Mitchell Starc found the gap between bat and pad to crash into the stumps.

Earlier, India had dismissed Australia for 326 runs in the first innings of the second cricket Test here on Saturday.

Resuming the overnight score of 277/6, Tim Paine and Pat Cummings held the Indian bowlers at bay for a while before both the players departed in consecutive overs. Fast bowler Ishant Sharma then had Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood caught behind off back to back deliveries to bring the Australian innings to an end. Brief scores: India (first innings): 6/1 (Lokesh Rahul 1 batting) vs Australia (first innings): 326 (Marcus Harris 70; Ishant Sharma 4/41) vs India.

