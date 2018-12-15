2nd Test: Australia post 326 in first innings

Perth: India dismissed Australia for 326 runs in the first innings of the second cricket Test here on Saturday.

Resuming the overnight score of 277/6, Tim Paine and Pat Cummings held the Indian bowlers at bay for a while before both the players departed in consecutive overs.

Fast bowler Ishant Sharma then had Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood caught behind off back to back deliveries to bring the Australian innings to an end.

Brief scores:

Australia (first innings): 326 (Marcus Harris 70; Ishant Sharma 4/41) vs India.