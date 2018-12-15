2nd Test: India post 70/2 at tea on 2nd day

Perth: India were in a spot of bother at 70/2 at tea in their first innings on the second day of the second cricket Test against Australia here on Saturday.

Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara were at the crease when the players went for the break.

Kohli was on 37 off 78 deliveries while Pujara was batting on a patient 23 off 87 balls.

The duo had added 62 runs between them following the fall of opener Lokesh Rahul shortly after lunch.

Brief scores:

India (first innings): 70/2 (Virat Kohli 37 batting; Cheteshwar Pujara 28 batting) vs Australia (first innings): 326 (Marcus Harris 70; Ishant Sharma 4/41).