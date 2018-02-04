5 Indians named in ICC U-19 World Cup team

Five Indian players from the World Cup winning squad featured in the Team of the Under-19 Cricket World Cup announced by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday.

The world teams announced by ICC in different formats, do not actually compete, but exists solely as an honorary entity to recognise the top cricket players from around the world.

The Under-19 Cricket World Cup team includes the top three from Indian batting line-up - skipper Prithvi Shaw, who struck 261 runs in the tournament; player of the final Manjot Kalra who hit a century in the final showdown and scored 252 runs in World Cup; and player of the tournament Shubman Gill who scored 372 runs in total.

Left-arm spinner Anukul Roy and fast bowler Kamlesh Nagarkoti who claimed 14 and 9 wickets respectively have also been named in the team.

South Africa captain Raynard van Tonder, who aggregated 348 runs in six matches including a highest score of 143 against Kenya, was selected to lead the team.

Apart from van Tonder, the other South Africa players making the team are wicket-keeper Wandile Makwetu and fast bowler Gerald Coetzee.

Makwetu had 11 victims during the tournament besides some useful runs while fast bowler Gerald Coetzee finished with eight wickets.

New Zealand batsman Finn Allen was rewarded for a consistent run which saw him get 338 runs while Pakistan's left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Afridi (12 wickets) and Afghanistan leg-spinner Qais Ahmad (14 wickets) are the ones in the playing eleven.

Windies batsman Alick Athanaze was named the 12th man after finishing as the highest run-getter in the tournament with 418 runs, which included centuries against Sri Lanka and Kenya.

Team of the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup Squad: Prithvi Shaw, Manjot Kalra, Shubman Gill, Finn Allen, Raynard van Tonder, Wandile Makwetu, Anukul Roy, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Gerald Coetzee, Qais Ahmad, Shaheen Afridi, Alick Athanaze.

