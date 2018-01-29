8 franchises buy 169 players at 2018 IPL auction

The two-day auction of the 2018 Indian Premier League (IPL) concluded in Bengaluru with 169 players filling up the 182 available slots.

Up to 113 Indian cricketers were bought by the eight franchises, which will battle it out for the trophy from April 7 onwards.

Last season, Afghanistan players made their debut and this time, IPL has a new addition with Sandeep Lamichhane becoming the first cricketer from Nepal to join the world's best T20 league.

With 56 overseas players, the 11th season will see representations from nine different nations. While England all-rounder Ben Stokes set the tone for the auction with a massive winning bid of Rs. 12.5 crore on Day 1, Mujeeb Zadran, the 16-year-old Afghan boy attracted attention on Day 2 as not only did he become the youngest-ever cricketer to enter IPL Auction, but fetched a massive bid of Rs. 4 crore. Players sold - sorted by teams | Complete List of players sold at IPL Auction 2018 | Unsold players List The India U-19 cricketers currently taking part in the ICC World Cup in New Zealand were hot picks as franchises invested in the youth. Fast bowlers Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Shivam Mavi were lapped up by KKR and both received bids in excess of Rs. 3 crore. Openers Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill were picked by Delhi Daredevils and duo fetched in excess of Rs. 1 crore. "The eight franchises had come well prepared at the auction. They had data, analytics and multiple combinations in mind as they went about picking their players. I am particularly delighted to see the faith they have shown in budding Indian cricketers and also uncapped players from overseas. A youngster can grow massively when he is looked after by the world-class coaching and support staff that the teams have at their disposal," said Rajiv Shukla, Chairman, IPL. Key figures from the VIVO IPL 2018 Auction: · Total players sold - 169 · Total Indian players - 113 · Total overseas players 56 · Top overseas buy - Benjamin Stokes (RR) - Rs. 12.5 cr · Top Indian buy - Jaydev Unadkat (RR) - Rs. 11.5 cr · Top uncapped Indian buy - Krunal Pandya - Rs. 8.80 cr · RTM cards used - 19 The country-wise breakup of players to take part in the upcoming season is as below: India-113 Afghanistan-4 Australia-17 Bangladesh-2 England-8 Nepal-1 New Zealand-7 South Africa-8 Sri Lanka-2 West Indies-7 The team-wise breakup of players picked, and purse spent is as below: Chennai Super Kings (25) Rs. 73.5 cr Delhi Daredevils (25) Rs. 78.4 cr Kings XI Punjab (21) Rs. 79.90 cr Kolkata Knight Riders (19) Rs. 80 cr Mumbai Indians (25) Rs. 79.35 cr Rajasthan Royals (23) Rs. 78.35 cr Royal Challengers Bangalore (24) Rs. 79.85 cr Sunrisers Hyderabad (25) Rs. 79.35